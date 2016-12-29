Helpline Being Set Up for Digital Payments

NITI Aayog along with Nasscom and telecom operators has set up a dedicated helpline to address issues related to digital payments as the government has taken several steps to promote digital transactions after demonetisation.

"Nasscom, telecom operators, along with NITI Aayog, were creating a helpline -- 14444 -- for addressing all queries on digital payments," said NITI Ayog on Wednesday, after the fourth meeting of Chief Ministers' Committee led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, which has been formed to boost digital payment system.

After the meeting, Naidu told media that steps are being taken to import one million Point to Sale (POS) machines to enable digital payments across India.

He added that more suggestions were being contemplated to make digital payments a mass movement.

"Incentives to users and subsidy for smartphones is being contemplated to push digital payments across India. Hardware, connectivity, data infrastructure, Financial Technology concerns need to be addressed to make digital payments a mass movement," Naidu said.

He said the committee will soon present interim report on digital payments movement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu also said things were moving "very positively" for the digital economy.

He added that two new modes of digital payment using existing infra -- Aadhaar Pay and modified versions of USSD and UPI -- would be launched soon.