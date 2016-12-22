Here Are Four Least Important Reasons For Students to Study Abroad

Students are attracted to a specific university due its reputation and ranking, globally. The candidates from the rest of the world tend to migrate to the West as they believe it will help ensure them a bright future.

There are five important factors that international students consider when considering studying abroad. These factors in order of importance are: the quality of education (compared to their home country), international recognition of qualifications and nations’ attitude to international students, safety and ease of getting a visa.

The four least important factors for students when planning to study abroad are also important regardless of where they intend to study.

They are:

1) Distance from the home country

2) Ability to get permanent residency in the destination country after study,

3) Exposure to the culture or life in the destination country

4) Better job prospects in the destination country.

International students consider the course first, country second and institution third. This highlights the importance of emphasising a country’s benefits and attractions in institutional marketing, it underlines how critical it is to ensure key course offerings are front and centre in all marketing materials.

With the competition for international students getting fiercer, and at a time when more low-cost alternatives are entering the market, carefully researching and setting fee structures has never been more urgent.