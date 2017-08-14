Here's a List Of All The Records 'Despacito' Broke On YouTube

Not every year we see songs or videos break records on YouTube. But ever since 'Despacito' was uploaded in January this year on Luis Fonsi's official page, this song has been a worldwide sensation. Last week, the song broke many records on YouTube. The song definitely has made it to the history books of the music industry. Here's a list of 'Despacito's' achievement.'Despacito' has blown past Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s 'See You Again’ to become the most-watched video of all time on YouTube. The No. 1 spot was held by Psy’s 'Gangnam Style,' for five years. About a month ago 'Again' pulled ahead. Now, Luis Fonsi's Despacito is leaving both these songs behind in terms of all time most watched video on YouTube.After 'Despacito' was named the most-viewed clip ever on YouTube, it took it just a couple of hours to pass three billion views. This is the first video on YouTube to reach the 3 Billion milestone. It has now also been joined by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again”. There are only two videos right now in the 3 billion club on YouTube. 'Despacito' also holds the record for the fastest climb to that point.In addition to being the most-watched video of all time, “Despacito” is now also the most-liked video on YouTube as well.It has over 18.5 million likes but there are some haters also. The video also has over 1.5 million dislikes.'Despacito' also was the one of the fastest videos to reach to two billion, and then two and a half billion views on YouTube.The son's popularity has been such that there are plenty of YouTuber's in India making Indian versions of Despacito. Watch below some of the Indian spin offs. You have to watch the last one.