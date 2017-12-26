High-Speed Broadband Internet Service Launched in JK
People living in Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh, and Katra would be able to avail the benefits of the high-speed broadband internet service.
High-speed broadband internet service launched in JK
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today launched a high-speed broadband internet service in the state as part of initiatives under the Digital India programme of the Central government. People living in Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh, and Katra would be able to avail the benefits of the service. During the launch, Singh said: "By improving digital connectivity and improving digital literacy in the country, we will be able to promote inclusive growth that covers electronic services, products, devices and job opportunities."
The deputy chief minister said that the launch of the service would assist in achieving the goal of the Digital India programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that Modi's vision behind the ambitious programme was to "transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy". "The Government of India has been undertaking a series of initiatives to promote e-governance by developing various applications and portals that would go a long way in making the lives of the citizens better," he said.
