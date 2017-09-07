Hike Launches Personalized Sticker Packs For Over 500 Colleges Across India

Hike Messenger today announced the launch of its hyperlocal strategy wherein personalized stickers have been created for over 500 colleges across India. The stickers are available for download in the sticker shop within the app on both Android and iOS from September 12, 2017.Special sticker packs were created for 18 colleges in Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Ahmedabad. As per Hike, the engagement on the platform went up by over 40 percent and multiple new groups joined Hike across cities. The Hike team received requests from other college students for localized and specific stickers for their colleges. Because of this, Hike plans to extend the initiative to 1000 colleges by the end of 2018.A large percentage of the Hikers are between 18-21 years of age and in college. College sticker packs are aimed to make their conversations more personal by adding a sense of pride and a sense of belonging to their college and the groups that they are associated with. The Sticker Team at Hike has curated and designed these sticker packs to give Hikers a way to express college culture in their conversations with peers and in their groups. Instead of typing ‘Let’s meet in the auditorium’ or during college fests cheer for ‘their college’ or meet their friends at a hangout one can simply say it with a custom college sticker.The Spokesperson at Hike Messenger said, “We plan to introduce sticker packs for several thousand colleges across India before the end of the year”.