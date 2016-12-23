Hike Messenger Announces 'Video Stories' Feature

Hike Messenger is set to roll out a "Video Stories" feature on Saturday which will allow users to share videos of up to 20 seconds.

These videos can be further made dramatic using "Live Filters". Like the "Photo Stories" feature, the "Video Stories" also disappear after 48 hours.

To post "Video Stories" on Hike, users need to enter the stories tab on Hike on the left and long-press on the camera icon on the top right of the screen.

Hike is also rolling out additional "Live filters" this festive season that include a Girl Santa, an Elf, a Christmas Tree, Rudolph the Reindeer and Snowman.

Hike is also launching a digital campaign called "Love, Masti, Dosti".

All the features will be available from December 24.

