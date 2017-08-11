Hike Messenger Acquires Startup Firm Creo

Indias first home-grown messaging app Hike on Friday announced it had acquired Bengaluru-based technology start-up firm Creo for an undisclosed sum. Creo was founded in December 2013 by Sai Srinivas Kiran G and Shubham Malhotra. Both Srinivas and Malhotra were previously associated with Hike. "The Creo team will begin work on a developer platform to enable third party developers to build services on the Hike platform," Hike said in a statement.Previously, the company has launched hardware products that include streaming media dongles and smartphones. Hike messenger is the first home-grown messaging and social technology company. It was launched in December 2012 and claims to have a user base of over 100 million.In August 2016, Hike raised its fourth round of funding of $175 million led by Tencent and Foxconn at a valuation of $1.4 billion, making it the fastest company in India to attain a valuation of $1 billion. Today, Hike has over 300 employees spread across two offices in Delhi and Bengaluru.