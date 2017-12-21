Hike Wallet Records 10 Million Transactions Per Month

Homegrown messaging app Hike Messenger on Thursday announced that its Hike Wallet has crossed 10 million transactions per month, growing 100 percent month-over-month. Of the 10 million transactions, 70 percent were on recharge and the remaining 30 percent on peer-to-peer (P2P), the company said in a statement."On the back of this growth, we've launched an updated design to make it easier to discover and transact with services on Hike," said Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike Messenger.Hike is planning to add more services like cab bookings, bus, train, movie tickets and pay bills in the first quarter of 2018. Launched in 2012, Hike has over 100 million users. Hike has over 350 employees at two offices in Delhi and Bengaluru.