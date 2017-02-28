Hitachi Consulting Unveils IoT Experience Centre in Pune

To offer customers a real-time experience of initiatives around "Digital Operations", US-based management and technology consulting firm Hitachi Consulting on Tuesday launched its futuristic Internet of Things (IoT) experience centre at Pune.

Called MIRAI which means "future" in Japanese, the centre will demonstrate the connected factory and predictive maintenance capabilities of Hitachi consulting and displays its IoT capabilities.

"Initiatives like Hitachi Consulting Corporation (HCC) hosted user experience centres' would only help clients visualise what they can expect out of a digital transformation journey which has to be sustainable," Brian Erickson, Senior Vice President, Global Solutions and Innovation at Hitachi Consulting, said in a statement.

MIRAI focuses on real-time data acquisition, analytics and machine learning and enhances business capabilities by reducing human intervention in data capturing.

It increases process analysis capabilities through live Dashboards incorporated with different KPIs and functionalities and increases the efficiency of operations.

"The core intent of IoT Experience Center is to leverage the power of experiential learning for enabling digital transformations (Industry 4.0) across manufacturing organisations," added Dev Ramchandani, Director Management Consulting and leader of regional solutions development, Hitachi Consulting India.

The solution is currently available on Android and will soon be available on iOS platforms.

