HMD Global Launches Nokia 130 Feature Phone For Rs 1599

Nokia feature phones line-up sees another addition in the form of Nokia 130, the latest mobile device launched by HMD Global. Read to know more about the new Nokia feature phone.

Updated:August 31, 2017, 1:37 PM IST
Nokia 130 has been launched at Rs 1599. (Image: Nokia)
HMD Global, the brand responsible for reviving Nokia line-up has now announced another Nokia phone. HMD Global today launched a new, refreshed Nokia 130 that comes with an inbuilt FM radio and MP3 playback capability. Available across top mobile retail stores, Nokia 130 has been launched at a price of Rs 1599. The company claims 44 hours of radio playback time on the device. The latest Nokia feature phone carries a 1.8-inch colour screen and a 32GB MicroSD storage.

Nokia 130 also comes with Bluetooth support and claims of up to 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The feature phone sports a camera for capturing photos and videos and comes pre-loaded with popular 'Snake Xenzia' and other games. It also features an LED torchlight.

Nokia 130 will be available in a dual SIM variant in three colour options - Red, Grey and Black at a price of Rs 1,599 on offline mobile retail stores.

