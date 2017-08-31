HMD Global Launches Nokia 130 Feature Phone For Rs 1599
Nokia feature phones line-up sees another addition in the form of Nokia 130, the latest mobile device launched by HMD Global. Read to know more about the new Nokia feature phone.
Nokia 130 has been launched at Rs 1599. (Image: Nokia)
HMD Global, the brand responsible for reviving Nokia line-up has now announced another Nokia phone. HMD Global today launched a new, refreshed Nokia 130 that comes with an inbuilt FM radio and MP3 playback capability. Available across top mobile retail stores, Nokia 130 has been launched at a price of Rs 1599. The company claims 44 hours of radio playback time on the device. The latest Nokia feature phone carries a 1.8-inch colour screen and a 32GB MicroSD storage.
Nokia 130 also comes with Bluetooth support and claims of up to 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The feature phone sports a camera for capturing photos and videos and comes pre-loaded with popular 'Snake Xenzia' and other games. It also features an LED torchlight.
Nokia 130 will be available in a dual SIM variant in three colour options - Red, Grey and Black at a price of Rs 1,599 on offline mobile retail stores.
Watch Video: Nokia 8 First Impressions Review | Nokia's Flagship Phone For 2017
Watch Video: Nokia 8 First Impressions Review | Nokia's Flagship Phone For 2017