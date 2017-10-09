HMD Global Sells Over 1 Million Nokia-Branded Smartphones

Finnish company HMD Global has sold over one million Nokia-branded Android smartphones since its revival earlier this year. The installation numbers of Nokia Mobile Support application on Google Play Store suggest that the installation numbers are over one million and less than five million. "This certainly confirms that over a million Nokia Android smartphones are active in the market and this doesn't include Nokia 6 from markets like China where Play Store is not officially accessible," a report in NokiaPowerUser said on Monday.In an earlier interview, Pekka Rantala, CMO of HMD Global, had told Nokioteca that "the company has already sold millions of Nokia-branded Android smartphones". Officially unveiled earlier this year, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 have witnessed good initial traction in important markets such as India, the UK and other European markets. HMD Global, which owns the rights to manufacture, market and sell Nokia-branded smartphones for 10 years also launched the flagship Nokia 8 smartphone with top-notch specifications and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.The device has "Dual-Sight" video or "Bothie" feature that lets simultaneously Livestream a selfie while also using its main camera, in a split-screen visual, for both photos and videos.