Google Doodle Says Happy Birthday to ‘Hole Puncher’ Instead of Pt. Nehru on Nov 14

Google India has decided to celebrate the birthday of ‘hole puncher’ instead of Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of Children’s Day, November 14, with its latest Doodle. In recent times, Google Doodle honoured Urdu Author Abdul Qavi Desnavi, Nain Singh Rawa Kannada Actor Rajkumar, Asima Chatterjee, Begum Akhtar but they have skipped Pt. Nehru on his this birthday, which is celebrated in India as Children’s Day.Interestingly, November 14 is also the very same day when hole puncher or stapler was invented 131 years back. This punching machine was invented by German scientist Friedrich Soennecken November 14, 1886. Google decides to go with the ‘hole puncher’ and not Pt. Nehru.Google Doodle is a temporary modification of the Google’s logo on its homepage which aims to remind and celebrate the holiday, event and death or birth anniversary of recognised personalities. This phenomenon was initiated in 1998 when Google Doodle was made in the honour of the Burning Man Festival. During the very initial time, these Doodle used to be a mere simple picture without any kind of Hyperlink.Google Doodle is known for celebrating several noted artists and scientists on their birthdays, including Andy Warhol, Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci, Rabindranath Tagore, Louis Braille, Ella Fitzgerald among over 9,000 others including a number of Indians.