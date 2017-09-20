Honeywell Launches Range of Air Purifiers, Starting From Rs 11,490

Honeywell Home and Building Technologies (HBT), has launched a public awareness-led campaign to educate people about the relatively unknown hazards of indoor air pollution. Featuring leading Indian actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, the launch also introduced two new additions to the company’s indoor air purifier portfolio for Indian homes. Honeywell has integrated marketing campaign aiming to draw attention to, and raise public awareness about indoor air pollution and purification.The company developed its Air Touch range of air purifiers to address the ever-growing problem of air pollution inside Indian homes. These purifiers are designed based on research that took into account the unique issues with indoor air quality in Indian homes, and consumer needs and behaviours the company claims.The range, including the new Honeywell Air Touch I8 and A5 models, comes with the assurance of the pre-filter, HEPA filter, and the company’s patented HiSiv technology, or an activated carbon filter. The three-layer filter combination aims to eliminate large dust particles, bacteria, formaldehyde, harmful gases, volatile organic compounds, and offers a PM2.5 removal efficiency of greater than 99 percent. The touch panel offers features like variable fan speed, an air quality indicator, child lock, and sleep mode.Price for the products:• Rs 11,490 for A5 White• Rs 12,990 for A5 Gold• Rs 20,990 for Air Touch i8 White• Rs 22,990 for Air Touch i8 GoldIts complete range of air purifiers is available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and PayTM, and offline channels, including large and small format retail stores.