Honor 6X First Flash Sale on Amazon India to be Held Today

The first flash sale of the recently-launched Honor 6X will be held on February 2 exclusively on Amazon India at 2PM. The registrations for the Honor 6X kick-started on January 24 and lasted until January 31.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM version of the Honor 6X cost Rs 15,999 while the 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM version of the phone are priced at Rs 12,999.

The device sports a 5.5-inch full HD (1920X1080p) display and a full metal slim body design (8.2mm thick) with 2.5D glass on the front and curved panel on the back.

The Honor 6X will be available with the following offers:

-Additional 10% Cashback with SBI Credit Card

-Get Airtel 14GB additional data on purchase of 1GB with the Honor 6X

-Rs 300 Kindle EBook promotion credits

Registrations for the next flash sale are open on Amazon.in and will end on Midnight February 7.

Honor 6X features an innovative dual-lens rear camera offering a wide aperture range (F/0.95-F/16). The main 12MP camera is responsible for the composition of the image while the 2MP camera helps to get depth of field information.

The Honor 6X promises to produce professional-looking background blur to make your subjects stand out.

The Honor 6X’s camera uses Phase Detection Auto Focus technology, which allows for an ultra-fast camera focus speed of 0.3 seconds.

The smartphone is powered by a Kirin 655 boasting an octa-core architecture. The Kirin 655 packs four cores clocked at 2.1GHz and another four at 1.7 GHz. The device is also supported by 3GB RAM and a powerful i5 co-processer.

The Honor 6X packs in a 3,340 mAh battery. Honor says that with its 16nm CPU and power saving technology, the device further reduces power consumption. The company claims that the Honor 6X provides 2.15 days of usage and 1.54 days of heavy usage on a single full charge.

Additionally, the Honor 6X comes with a 1 year + 3 month warranty and a touch screen replacement in the first month. The phone will sell exclusively on amazon and will come in three colours – gold, silver and gray – and 32GB storage version.