Honor 6X First Impressions Review: An Awesome Phone Only If The Price is Right

Honor, Huawei's e-brand is all set to launch their first smartphone for the year 2017. They have made waves in 2016 with the Honor 8 that came in a cool blue colour and had dual camera's that could give many flagship phones a run for their money. Now, the company is all set to launch the Honor 6X on January 24, 2016 in India. And here's our first impressions review of the Honor 6X.

Like any mid-budget Android smartphone the Honor 6X sports a metal body finish and the back panel of the 6X is curved to fit into the palm of your hand with ease. The phone has been trending on Twitter as the SWAG phone and yet, it is in no way garish or uniquely different.

Also Read: Huawei Honor 6X To be Available Exclusively on Amazon India

It's when you notice closely you see the details pop up. In our opinion, it's a good thing because beauty lies in subtlety.

The phone comes with 5.5-inch display that's quite bright and is potent enough to give the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 a run for their money. It's more bright and rich with details. It's also a full HD display with a 1920 X 1080 resolution.

Also Read: CES 2017: Honor 6X with Dual-lens Rear Camera Launched; To Come to India Soon

One of the main USP's of the Honor 6X is the dual-lens rear camera. There are two cameras at the back one with a 12-megapixel count and another with a 2-megapixel count. This, in turn, helps it capture more light and details when you are clicking images.

There are various modes on the camera app of this phone similar to what you get on the Honor 8. Now the Honor 8 had a dual-camera setup too but the image sensors used on it were much more advanced than what the Honor 6X has. Despite that the level of detailing in images is superb.

The Honor 6X is also capable of clicking images with bokeh effect, the resulting images are like the one seen on the portrait mode of the iPhone 7 Plus. The comparison is unfair but so will be the price difference.

Also Read: Honor 8 Vs OnePlus 3: The Big Battle Under Rs 30,000 For a Smartphone

The Honor 6X is expected to come in two variants -- 3 GB and 4 GB RAM in India. The one that we are testing is the 3GB RAM version of the phone with 32GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Android Marshmallow operating system and gets the Huawei EMUI 4.1 bloatware. The user experience is seamless and the performance on the device has been hassle free so far.

Also Read: Honor 8 Review: An Affordable Super Camera Phone

One of the best things of the Honor 6X apart from the dual-lens camera is the 4000 mAh battery. It easily lasts two days with heavy to average usage. The device has an integrated power management system as well that helps you utilise the battery and the performance of the phone as per your requirement.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Honor 8: The Battle for Dual Camera Supremacy

Overall the Honor 6X is all set to be a winner of a phone and the big question that can hinder this phones SWAG is the price. Honor has to get the pricing of this phone right to win over consumers. We expect it to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. In that price, Honor has a winner, if not, the Honor 6X might not be able to woo the Indian consumers.

Watch: Honor 8 Review | A Phone Tailor Made for Photography Lovers

