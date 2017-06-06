Honor 6X Gets a Price Cut: Up to Rs 2,000 Off on Amazon.in

Honor, Huawei’s e-brand for digital natives, today announced a price reduction on one of its online smartphones, the Honor 6X in India. Initially retailing at Rs 12,999 (32GB) and Rs 15,999 (64GB), consumers can now purchase the device for Rs 11,999 (32GB) and Rs 13,999 (64GB) from June 6, 2017 onwards exclusively on Amazon.in.

Honor 6X is available in India in two variants. One comes with a 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM version for Rs 11,999 and another one is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

One of the key USP's of the Honor 6X is its dual-camera setup. The device comes with two primary cameras, one is a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing images and there is another 2-megapixel sensor for adding depth effect to the images. This helps the Honor 6X to click images with a bokeh effect something similar to what you get on the Honor 8 and the Huawei P9.

The phone comes with a unibody metal design and a 5.5-inch Full HD display. It is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery and provides a single sim support.

