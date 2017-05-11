Honor 6X Gets Price Cut: Here's All You Should Know

Budget users who have been waiting to buy the Honor 6X can now lay their hands on the smartphone at a discounted price. Honor 6X 32GB RAM/3GB internal memory variant is available for Rs 10,999 while the 64GB RAM/4GB ROM variant is available for Rs 12,999 for four days.

The smartphone has seen a price cut in the wake of e-commerce major Amazon India's 'Great Indian Sale'.

Honor 6X was launched at Rs 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM version and Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant.

The Honor 6X has dual-cameras at the back: one is a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing images and there is another 2-megapixel sensor for adding depth effect to the images. The dual-lens rear camera offers a wide aperture range of f/0.95-f/16 as well.

The Honor 6X comes with Huawei's own 64-bit Kirin 955 octa-core processor. The Kirin 655 packs four cores clocked at 2.1GHz and another four at 1.7 GHz. The smartphone is also localised for the Indian users with 14 preloaded local languages (Hindi, Bengali, Telegu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Assamese, Maithili & Nepali).

It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow along with Huawei's own EMUI 4.1.