Honor 6X Goes On Sale Today: All You Need to Know Before You Decide to Buy One

Honor which is Huawei's sub-brand is all set for their second flash sale of teh recently launched Honor 6X. The sale is happening on 9th February 2017, at 2PM exclusively on Amazon.

Honor also promised that this flash sale on Amazon will feature the 4/64GB variant of the Honor 6X.The device is priced at Rs 12,999 (for 3GB Version) and Rs 15,999 (for 4GB Version).

The Honor 6X is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and in the front there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery.

Check out our Review of this phone before you decide to get your hands on one.