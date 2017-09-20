Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro Available on Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' Sale

Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand for digital natives today announced that two of its smartphone offerings - Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro which were earlier launched on Amazon will now be available on Flipkart as well. Both Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro will be launching with offers during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days from September 21. The Honor 6X will be available at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, while the Honor 8 Pro at Rs 29,999. During the Big Billion Days, from Sept 21-24, there will also be deals on both these smartphones.Honor 6X will be available with a discount of Rs 1000 and will be priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 for the two memory variants. Honor 8 Pro will have an additional Rs 3000 available on product exchange. Similar offers can be availed of on Amazon as well during their Great India Sale from September 21-24.“Since India is one of our key markets, we had to ensure that our devices are available for everyone and our associations with Amazon and Flipkart will help us achieve our goal. With the festive season round the corner, we aim to maximize our sales and take forward our global success in India,” said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group India.The Honor 6X, which was launched in January, features a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor and an additional 2-megapixel sensor. It is supported by 3340mAh battery and runs on EMUI 4.1 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. On the other hand, the Honor 8 Pro features 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage and a 4th generation dual rear camera setup that consists of two 12-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus, LED flash and 4K video recording. Backed by 4000 mAh battery, it runs on Kirin 960 octa-core processor and the all-new EMUI 5.1 software.