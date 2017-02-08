Honor 6X Next Flash Sale Will Feature The 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage Variant

Honor, Huawei’s e-brand has announced that the next flash sale on Amazon will feature the 4/64GB variant of the Honor 6X.

The Honor 6X was recently launched in India. The device is priced at Rs 12,999 (for 3GB Version) and Rs 15,999 (for 4GB Version).

The Honor 6X (3GB version) was available exclusively on Amazon and went out of stock in a matter of minutes after its first flash sale on 2nd February.

The next flash sale for the Honor 6X will be held on Thursday, at 2PM on 9th February where consumers will be able to get their hands on the 4GB Version for the first time in India.

“We were delighted by the positive response to the first flash sale and have decided to bring forward the 4GB version ahead of its scheduled date as a thank you to all our customers” said Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India - Consumer

The Honor 6X is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and in the front there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery.