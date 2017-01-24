Honor 6X Review: It Has All The SWAG That It Promises in Rs 12,999

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has finally launched their much-awaited SWAG phone in India, the Honor 6X. The phone comes in two variants in India, a 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM version for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. But does this phone have what it takes to be the affordable smartphone king in India? Let's find out.

What's Cool?

Honor 6X has been termed as the SWAG phone by the company. It believes that it has the SWAG quotient to appeal to young millennials and affordable smartphone buyers. The phone satisfies that with its unibody metal design, thin form factor and thin side bezels up front. The phone is easy to grip with its curved edges and fits in your palm with ease. Overall design aesthetics of the phone are premium and upmarket.

The dual-SIM 4G VoLTE Honor 6X comes with a 5.5 inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. The display is bright and crisp. It also offers good viewing angles and sharp colours. At times under direct light, the display does tend to get reflective but is manageable. The display is the right size and the screen to body ratio is also pretty good on the device and makes it look unique. The front of the device also uses a 2.5D curved glass that adds to the overall character of the Honor 6X.

One of the key USP's of the Honor 6X is its dual-cameras. The device comes with two primary cameras, one is a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing images and there is another 2-megapixel sensor for adding depth effect to the images. This helps the Honor 6X to click images with a bokeh effect something similar to what you get on the Honor 8 and the Huawei P9. The dual-lens rear camera offers a wide aperture range of f/0.95-f/16 as well.

The images clicked by the Honor 6X come out crisp and give its competitors a run for their money. The camera app is easy to operate and the UI is seamless. There are also several pre-loaded capture modes on the Honor 6X like good food, monochrome, HDR, pro-photo, Beauty modes etc.

Now the Honor 8 had a dual-camera setup too but the image sensors used on it were much more advanced than what the Honor 6X has on offer. Despite that the level of detailing in images is superb. The device is also capable of shooting Full HD videos at 1080p.

The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back that doubles up as the shutter release button for the camera app and is helpful while clicking selfies.

Performance wise the Honor 6X comes with Huawei's own 64-bit Kirin 955 octa-core processor. The Kirin 655 packs four cores clocked at 2.1GHz and another four at 1.7 GHz. The device is also supported by 3GB RAM and a powerful i5 co-processer.The performance of the device is smooth and no lags, frame drops or app crashes were seen during our testing of the Honor 6X.

The Android 6.0 Marshmallow is loaded with Huawei's own EMUI 4.1 that's pretty stable. The device is quite powerful for the price that it comes in. The smartphone is also localised for the Indian users with 14 preloaded local languages (Hindi, Bengali, Telegu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Assamese, Maithili & Nepali) and comes with the SOS button which acts as an emergency alarm and sends a SMS to a preset number along with location information.

The most surprising bit for us with the Honor 6X was its battery. The phone comes with a 3,340 mAh battery that many might think is a bit small for the power that the phone packs in. It's also lower in mAh than what you get with its direct competitor the Redmi Note 4.

But to our surprise, the device has an excellent power management system onboard. In our testing, the device could easily last for a day and a half. With light to moderate usage, it even gave us two days of battery usage. This device disapproves the theory that you just need bigger batteries on the phone to last more. This is also because of the 16nm CPU and power saving technology, that helps the device further reduce power consumption making the battery last longer.

Lastly, the speaker placement on the Honor 6X at the bottom helps in distributing sound with balance. The audio quality is clear and loud. This adds to the video watching experience on the device.

What's Not So Cool?

The Honor 6X has all the SWAG but there are some shortcomings on the phone. For starters, the device comes with a hybrid Dual-SIM slot. There is 32GB/64GB internal storage, but if you want more you are handicapped and left with an option to use it as a single SIM smartphone.

Though the rear camera of the Honor 6X is fantastic, the front 8-megapixel camera on offer could have been slightly better. Low-light images come out just decent and the beauty mode at times just goes a little overboard.

Lastly, the battery on the Honor 6X is long lasting but the phone does not support fast charging. Which is a bit of a miss by Honor here with the 6X.

Competitors

The Honor 6X comepetes directly with the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The phones are quite similar in what they offer as well. But the Honor 6X scores big on the dual-camera advantage over the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Verdict

The Honor 6X is a smartphone that has all the SWAG that you'll need if your budget is under Rs 15,000 for a new smartphone in India. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is another option, but it's not the only. Honor 6X is here to stay and will give its competitors a run for their money.

