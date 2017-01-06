Honor 6X To Launch In India on January 24, Expected to be Priced Under Rs 15K

Honor has been planning this for long and now they have set a date for the launch of Honor 6X in India. The phone will launch in India on January 24, 2017 and is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

The brand had recently launched its Honor 6X with dual cameras at the back in China. The Honor 6X 3GB/ 32GB memory variant was launched for RMB 999 which roughly translates to Rs 9,700. The 4GB RAM variant of the Honor 6X costs RMB 1,299 or around Rs 12,700.

Watch the Honor 6X Mannequin Challenge

The Honor 6X is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12MP and 2MP sensors and in the front there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery.

Watch the glimpse of Honor 6X on The Tech And Auto Show