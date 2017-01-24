Honor 6X Will be a Make in India Product: Huawei's Director Product Center

Honor the e-brand of Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched their much awaited SWAG phone in India the honor 6X. At the launch event we caught up with Allen Wang, Director Product Center, Huawei India Consumer Business Group for a quick interview and here's what he had to say about Honor, Honor 6X and the road ahead for the company.

Also read: Honor 6X Review: It Has All The SWAG That It Promises in Rs 12,999

Q: You have just launched the Honor 6X which is also know as the SWAG phone. What's so SWAG about it?

Allen Wang: The X of the Honor family is very important for Honor. I was a part of the launch of the 4X and the 5X in 2016. This year I am happy to be a part of the launch of the Honor 6X. And with this product we try to give the best technology at an affordable price to the consumer. The Honor 5X has already sold more than 11 million units globally, and with the Honor 6X we plan to exceed that number.

The Honor 6X has a SWAG camera that's very unique. Dual-camera in this price range is unheard of. Second is the the SWAG experience that this phone has to offer. We have used our in-house Kirin chipset on the device that will support Android N in the future. It uses a deeply optimised Android system with Emotion UI which helps the phone last longer than what many consumers like. The device also has a SWAG ID with its unique design and a long lasting battery. This is what makes this device appealing to the millennials.

Q: The Honor 6X is priced under Rs 15,000 in India. That spcae is cluttered with loads of options for consumers. How does this phone from Honor stand out?

Allen Wang: I know a lot of competitors give a very aggressive price. At Huawei we focus on innovation and technology. Every year Huawei invests 10% of its revenue into R&D. We are the No. 8 investors in R&D among all companies globally. We try to give affordable pricing, but I don't think that the price is everything. At Honor we try to focus on innovation, high quality and with right price give the best experience to the consumer. That's the brand experience of Honor and that's what the Honor 6X can deliver on.

Q: You have talked about Make in India a lot in the past. What are the plans of the company moving ahead in strengthening the position of Make in India?

Allen Wang: Last year was very important for us as we announced the Make in India plan for Honor. The Honor Holly 3 was the first smartphone that was a Make in India product and the Honor 6X will be manufactured in the Chennai manufacturing unit starting February 2017. The first batch that will be delivered to the consumers will come from China but from February 2017, the Honor 6X will be locally produced. This is just the hardware bit of it. For software, we have already been making in India. I think localisation is very important for us. Huawei has been in India since 1999, it's already 17 years for this company to be in India. It started with just a few engineers in India and now we have more than 5000 employees.

Make in India is just one part our devices are also highly localised for Indian users. Honor 6X only supports 14 local languages that include Hindi, Bengali, Telegu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati etc. The phone also comes with the SOS button which will act as an emergency alarm and send an SMS to preset numbers and also provide location information. We want to be a company that provides both hardware and software that's Make in India.