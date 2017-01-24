Honor 6X With Dual-Camera and Kirin 655 Chip Launched at Rs 12,999

Honor, Huawei’s Smartphone e-brand has launched its much-anticipated Honor 6X smartphone in India at a price of Rs 12,999.

The phone was recently launched in CES 2017 and won various accolades by the foreign attending media.

The device sports a 5.5-inch full HD (1920X1080p) display and a full metal slim body design (8.2mm thick) with 2.5D glass on the front and curved panel on the back.

The smartphone is localised for the Indian users with EMUI availability in 14 local languages( Hindi, Bengali, Telegu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Assamese, Maithili & Nepali) and comes with the SOS button which will act as an emergency alarm and send an SMS to preset numbers and also provide location information.

Additionally, the smartphone will be manufactured in the Chennai manufacturing unit starting February 2017.

“Honor 6X has been designed for consumers who would not compromise on performance, Honor 6X is a device engineered with uncompromising excellence,” said Mr. Peter Zhai, President, Huawei India Consumer Business Group. “The Honor 6X has been launched to represent dual benefits of great price point coupled with best in class features. Also, we have designed Honor 6X, keeping in mind the youth of India and their discerning needs. The phone is equipped to fill the position of a phone with flagship features in the budget segment and will help our consumers to share, explore, and enjoy life to the fullest.”

The registration for the 3 GB version of the phone would begin on Amazon India starting January 24, at 2pm till 31st January 11:59pm and the first flash sale of the phone would be on the 2nd of February at 2pm.

Honor 6X features an innovative dual-lens rear camera offering a wide aperture range (F/0.95-F/16). The main 12MP camera is responsible for the composition of the image while the 2MP camera helps to get depth of field information.

The Honor 6X promises to produce professional-looking background blur to make your subjects stand out.

The Honor 6X’s camera uses Phase Detection Auto Focus technology, which allows for an ultra-fast camera focus speed of 0.3 seconds.

The smartphone is powered by a Kirin 655 boasting an octa-core architecture. The Kirin 655 packs four cores clocked at 2.1GHz and another four at 1.7 GHz. The device is also supported by 3GB RAM and a powerful i5 co-processer.

The Honor 6X packs in a 3340 mAh battery. Honor says that with its 16nm CPU and power saving technology, the device further reduces power consumption. The company claims that the Honor 6X provides 2.15 days of usage and 1.54 days of heavy usage on a single full charge.

Additionally, the Honor 6X comes with a 1 year + 3 month warranty and a touch screen replacement in the first month. The phone will sell exclusively on amazon and will come in three colours – gold, silver and gray – and 32GB storage version.