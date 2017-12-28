Honor 7X Becomes Amazon's Best Seller During Christmas

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced that the Honor 7X became the No. 1 Seller on Christmas on Amazon and because of this stellar response, the company has decided to extend the open sale for the Honor 7X till January 05. Honor has decided to further extend the open sale by seven more days until January 05 exclusively on Amazon.in. The Honor 7X, priced at Rs. 12,999 (for 32GB Version) & Rs. 15,999 (for 64GB Version), was launched at an event in London and has sold over 40million since its launch in early November.Honor X-series have achieved over 40 million unit sales in the global market with the Honor 7X being recognized as the best-seller during the Christmas week sales on Amazon.in according to the company. Now with flash sales in the association, no cost EMI with Axis, Bank, Citibank and HDFC Bank (Credit) the Honor brand is providing monetary benefits along with 90GB Airtel data, and 80% off on eBooks up to Rs 300 on the Kindle app.As for its specifications, the Honor 7X is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, topped with EMUI 5.1. The storage variants of the smartphone include 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options, with the capacity of expanding the memory up to 256GB using an external microSD. Following the industry trend, the device boasts of a 5.93-inch near bezel-less, Full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will run on a 4GB RAM and will be backed by a 3340 mAh battery.Optics of the smartphone include a dual-lens camera setup at the back, with a 16-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel Secondary lens with features like PDAF, LED-Flash, Face Detection, HDR and 1080p video recording @30fps. There is also an 8-megapixel shooter at the front, while the fingerprint sensor of the device has been shifted to the back. Connectivity options on the Honor 7X include 4G-LTE, Dual Nano-SIM (Hybrid), Wi-Fi Direct, Micro-USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.1.