Honor 7X First Impressions Review: Honor Has an Ace up Its Sleeve

Honor 7X Display. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)

Honor 7X Back Panel. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)

Honor 7X Dual Camera Setup. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)

Honor X line-up has always seen impressive smartphones on offer, both in terms of quality as well as the price point at which they are made available. The upcoming addition to this series, the Honor 7X, seems to be no exception to this. While the Honor 7X will offer almost all the features that high-end smartphones boast of, the company has also recently claimed that the price of the Honor 7X in India will be ‘unbeatable’. In all honesty, this was pretty much expected from the upcoming Honor device, if one is to observe the history of the series’ offering, with the likes of Honor 6X and the 5X. If we were to take a look at the specifications of the Honor 7X, the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor, an 18:9 bezel-less near-6-inch display and a dual camera setup are enough to shoot its price upwards of what it is being offered at in China. The Honor 7X debuted in China in October at a starting price of CNY 1299 (~Rs 12,800). As it makes its way to India, let us have a look at what all the new Honor smartphone will bring along and why it is definitely worth keeping an eye on.No matter what price tag the Honor 7X carries to India, the smartphone has an unarguably premium feel to it. The front dons an 18:9 display with minimum bezels and looks neat. The upper bezel simply sports the in-call speaker and the selfie camera, while the bottom bezel elegantly displays the ‘Honor’ sign. The smartphone comes in a metal casing and sports a fingerprint sensor at the back, which is paced a little north of an easily accessible spot. Right above it, are the dual camera lenses of the smartphones positioned next to the LED flash. The camera bumps are prominent and might need a little more attention to avoid any scratches.Hard keys, including the power button and the volume rockers, are placed on the right. The bottom chin carries a headphone jack, a USB Type-B port and a speaker, all positioned left to right. The metal casing gives a noticeable weight to the device while providing ample grip and an overall good feel.The 5.93-inch bezel-less display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution on the Honor 7X is a treat to use, with its ample colours, optimum brightness and a crisp viewing experience. As for its firepower, the Honor 7X is powered by a quad-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 chipset and carries a 4GB RAM along with 32GB/ 64GB /128GB storage options, which is further expandable up to 256GB. But not just on papers, the Honor device actually delivers on its performance and is easily able to handle the everyday tasks like your social media activities, and even gaming on many levels. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Honor’s own EMUI 5.0. The UI is easy to use and has a neat appearance, with its small and crisp font, round icons and the HiBoard widget accessible by swiping left on the homepage, giving instant access to News on preferred topics and other shortcuts for daily tasks.The cameras sported by the Honor 7X include a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup at the back and an 8-megapixel lens at the front for selfies. The primary camera setup also offers features like moving picture, portrait mode and a wide-aperture mode. Even the front snapper on the Honor 7X offers Bokeh effect and a Beauty mode. The cameras are able to capture good quality images but we will explore this more in the full review of the smartphone.The battery on the Honor 7X reads a 3340 mAh power level so a good full day battery backup can be easily expected.The Honor 7X will still carry a USB type-B port, which is a bit of a downside and is not very appealing after one gets used to the type-C port. Also, the Honor smartphone will not be IP67 water resistant, meaning the users might have to be extra careful around water or even in the rain. The 7X also misses out on NFC support and as for the Android Oreo update, may receive it within due time but certainly not out-of-the-box.All said and done, the Honor 7X is definitely a smartphone to look forward to. It has got a crisp bezel-less display, a dual camera setup and is very user-friendly. But the biggest USP of the smartphone will still be its price if Honor India manages to get it right. Considering India is a budget cautious market, the smartphone might just be a big hit once it arrives.