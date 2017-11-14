Honor 7X Registrations Open: To be Amazon Exclusive in India
Registrations for the Honor 7X are now open on Amazon India website. In addition to the smartphone, Honor is offering prizes as a part of its launch offer along with the smartphone. Read to know all about the upcoming Honor 6X successor.
Honor 7X to come as an Amazon exclusive in India. (Image: Amazon India)
Honor is set to launch Honor 7X as its next smartphone offering in India in December. As per the company, the successor to Honor 6X is set to come at an 'unbeatable' price. Recent reports about the smartphone reveal that the Honor 7X will be launched in India as an Amazon-exclusive, with the e-commerce player already having opened registrations for the same. Amazon India has listed the Honor 7X for registrations, though not much has been revealed about the smartphone on the website as of now. In addition to the Amazon listing, the smartphone will also be available through offline channels, as confirmed by Honor's Global President George Zhao.
Amazon registrations for Honor 7X will be open until December 27, hinting at a late December or an early January release for the smartphone. Honor has also put up launch offers in the form of prizes for those who register to buy the smartphone on Amazon. These prizes include 7 free trips with a maximum worth of Rs 75,000, 10 Honor 7X smartphones, 150 power banks and 850 sets of earphones. The list of registrants who win these prizes will be announced on January 8 on Amazon while the prizes will be awarded by February 5.
Specifications:
Honor 7X will come with a 5.93-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and FullHD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 659 chipset and carries a 4GB RAM along with 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. Honor 7X will be backed by a 3340mAh battery and will run Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1. The dual-SIM device will sport a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel camera lens for selfies.
Currently, the Honor 7X is available in China at a price of CNY 1,299 (~Rs. 12,800), while the 64GB variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (~Rs. 16,700). The top variant is available at CNY 1,999 (~Rs. 19,700). Honor 7X comes in Aurora Blue, Gold and Black colour options.
