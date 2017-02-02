Honor 8 Lite Leaks Out With Sleek and Premium Design

Seems like Huawei's sub-brand Honor did not wait to launch its next smartphone Honor 8 Lite at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 as the device is already up for pre-orders in Finland. The Honor 8 Lite will be available in four colours - blue, black, whilte and gold. However, only black and white versions of the smartphone will be available initially.

The Honor 8 Lite is a downgraded version of the Honor and 8 and hence features a Kirin 655 processor instead of the Kirin 950 CPU. Unlike Honor 8's 4GB RAM, this one has 3GB RAM.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 8 Lite has a 5.2 inch full HD display with 1080p resolution and 2.5D glass on top of it. It has a storage capacity of 16GB that can expanded via a microSD card up to 128 GB.

On the rear is a 12-megapixel camera with F2.2 aperture and autofocus, while in the front, the Honor 8 Lite sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with 77-degree angle view.

A 3,000mAh non-removable battery powers the device.

Honor 8 Lite is already on pre-order in Finland for €269 and will start retailing on February 17.

