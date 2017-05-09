Honor 8 Lite To Launch on May 11: Here's All You Need to Know About Honor 8's Sibling

Honor 8 made waves in 2016 with its revolutionary design and dual-camera offering under Rs 30,000 in India. The device was prominently known for its blue colour and glass finish. Now the company is all set to launch a lite version of the Honor 8 on May 11. The device, unlike its predecessors, will be available as an offline device. This means that you'll be able to walk into a retail outlet physically and buy this phone.

Honor 8 Lite has been speculated to launch for some time in India, and this device mainly plays on it looks. The device will be nearly identical to the Honor 8 and is expected to be powered by an octa-core CPU and backed by 4GB RAM. The onboard storage that Honor will be offering on the device will be 64GB.

The device will also be running on Android Nougat Operating System and will come loaded with Huawei's own EMUI 5.0. Honor 8 Lite will have specs that will be similar to the Honor 6X but in the body of the Honor 8.

The biggest change will be that the Lite version of Honor 8 will not sport a dual-camera setup. Instead, it will come with a single 12-megapixel primary camera. For selfies, the device is also expected to have an 8-megapixel camera for the Indian consumers.

It will be a 4g-LTE smartphone that will have a fingerprint sensor and OTG support. Honor has not commented on the price of this smartphone, but our best guess is that it would be priced between Rs 16,999- Rs 18,999. This will make it one great choice for people looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 20,000.

Watch this space for the review of the Honor 8 Lite.