Honor 8 Lite With 4GB RAM Launched in India at Rs 17,999

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched the lite version of its popular Honor 8 smartphone. Honor 8 Lite is also the company's offering in the off-line space. Priced at Rs 17,999 this phone will be available on sale at a mobile store near you.

The Honor 8 Lite comes with an octa-core CPU with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of inbuilt storage. The storage on the device can also be expanded with the help of a micro-SD card. The device sports a glass and metal unibody design and comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D curved glass display. The phone also offers Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box. On top of Android, the company has put in its own EMUI 5.0. This is also the company's first phone to offer EMUI 5.0 in India.

This is a dual-SIM device which is 4G ready as well as offers support for VoLTE. There is also a 3000 mAh non-removable battery on the Honor 8 Lite. The phone comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera and does not have a dual-camera setup like its older sibling. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera on the device for selfies.

Excited about the launch, Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President- Sales, Huawei India Consumer Business Group said “The Honor 8 Lite is set to revolutionise the sub-20K segment. This phone is ideal for consumers looking for a power packed phone with stunning design. The 8 Lite is a refreshing change from the current selfie offing that runs on outdated chipsets; and provides users with a device that is awe-inspiring both in looks and performance. Running on powerful Kirin 655 octa-core chipset backed by a 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, running on the latest Android Nougat, the Honor 8 Lite, is the best smartphone choice for consumers.

“We and our channel partners are very excited to launch this product and are sure that the Indian offline consumer will fall in love on their first glance at the all-new Honor 8 Lite” he further added.

The Honor 8 Lite will be available in Premium Black colour initially, followed up by blue colour later this month, and will be available for purchase from 12th May 2017 at a MOP of INR 17,999 across all Honor partner stores pan-Indian.

Watch this space for the Review of the Honor 8 Lite.