Honor 8 to Get Android Nougat Update Soon

The flagship Honor 8 smartphone will reportedly receive Android Nougat update in February. According to a report by GSM Arena, the Honor 8 will get the latest EMUI 5.0 interface based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

“The new UI is identical to the one found on the Huawei Mate 9, whose launcher can also be used with or without an app drawer for those who still prefer to have one,” the report said.

The Honor 8 was launched in India for Rs 29,999. The device comes loaded with a second-generation 12-megapixel dual camera system that features one RGB and one monochrome sensor, and 1.25 µm pixel size. This helps the device to capture more light, increasing picture quality to produce move vivid colours and crisper details.

The device also offers a Wide aperture mode that lets you take photographs with a shallow depth of field as well as adjust the focal point of a captured photo to blur the background and make your subject more prominent. For greater control there is a professional mode on offer as well.

Honor 8 runs Android 6.0 and Huawei’s Emotion UI 4.1. The device is powered by a 16 nanometer Kirin 950 chip that reduces power consumption and enhances overall performance. The processor is backed by 4GB RAM. The device comes loaded with a 3000mAh battery.