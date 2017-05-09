DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Honor 8 vs Honor 8 Lite: Which is the Best Honor Phone?
Honor 8 was equipped with two 12-megapixel sensors along with laser auto focus. (Image: News18.com)
Huawei's sub-brand Honor made brought the dual camera design to Honor 8 after the P9 last year, which became pretty popular and almost spoilt the sub-Rs 30K user. Honor is expected to unveil its 'lighter' sibling - the Honor 8 Lite, this week.
Honor 8 Lite could be powered by an Octa-core CPU and feature 4GB of RAM. We pit the smartphones against each other in a detailed comparison for you.
Design and Display
Honor has used a 2.5D glass on the front of the Honor 8 but and also at the back. As a result, it looks shiny when held up. The 5.2-inch display on the Honor 8 makes it easier to operate with one hand.
Camera
Honor 8 was equipped with two 12-megapixel sensors along with laser auto focus and a 1.76-micron pixel size. One is a RGB sensor and the other one is a monochrome sensor. The Honor 8 Lite is expected to feature a 12MP primary camera and a 8MP selfie camera.
Hardware
The Honor 8 features i5 intelligent co-processor to manage the sensors. A Kirin 950 SoC chipset powers the device along with 4GB of RAM. Honor 8 Lite, on the other hand, could feature an Octa-core processor and have 4GB RAM as well.
Watch the video of Honor 8 Pro first look
Battery
Honor 8 had a fairly chunky 3,000mAh battery. Honor 8 Lite's battery size remains unknown.
