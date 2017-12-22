Honor 9 Lite With Four Cameras, Android 8.0 Oreo Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has unveiled its latest smartphone Honor 9 Lite in China. Honor 9Lite is regarded as a new version of the Honor 9 smartphone launched earlier this year. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 1,199 Yuan (approx. Rs 11,667) for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while the 4GB RAM + 32GB of storage is priced at 1,499 Yuan (approx. Rs 14,586) and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at 1,799 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,506). The smartphone will be available starting December 26 in China. The device will come in Navy Blue, Seagull Gray, Magic Nightfall and Pearl White colour options. One can expect to get the device in India soon for almost at the same price tag.In terms of specifications, Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device houses a 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.Talking of the camera, the phone comes with a primary camera includes a 13-megapixel sensor, while the secondary camera includes a 2-megapixel sensor on both rear and front panels with a LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the device offers dual hybrid nano-SIM slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, The device also carry a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.