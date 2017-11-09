Honor 9i Now Debuts in Graphite Black On Flipkart For Rs 17,999

Honor, Huawei’s e-brand for digital natives, announced some great news for aspiring consumers of Honor 9i. The black colour would be available on Flipkart and the brand’s official Honor online store starting November 9, 2017. Now in addition to the Gold colour, Honor 9i is now available Graphite Black.The Honor 9i sports a 5.9-inch (15cm) FullView bezel-less display that comes with Full HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) resolution and is topped with a 2.5D curved screen. In terms of optics, the primary camera setup on the Honor 9i includes a 16-megapixel lens coupled with a 2-megapixel lens for depth effect and an LED flash. On the front, a similar dual lens camera setup carries a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel lens along with a selfie toning flash.In terms of specifications, the Honor 9i is powered by Huawei Kirin 650 octa-core SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 based EMUI 5.1 out-of-the-box and draws its juice from a 3340 mAh battery. The Honor 9i measures at 156.2x75.2x7.5mm and weighs 164 grams including the battery weight. Additional features on the Honor 9i include Dual Nano SIM and 4G VoLTE support, fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.1, USB OTG, EDR and more.