Honor 9i Review: The Quad-Camera Phone With A Full View Display

Honor recently launched their latest smartphone in the market the Honor 9i that's priced at Rs 17,999. This is a smartphone that is exclusively available on Flipkart starting October 14. Trying to cash in on the festivities, the timing for such a phone couldn't have been more right by Honor. Interestingly this is not the first smartphone in India to come with a 4-camera setup. InFocus has already launched a phone with two front and two rear cameras. But, the Honor 9i is the only phone right now on the market that comes with two dual-camera setups and a FullView 18:9 aspect ratio HD display. The price point is also very competitive as compared to its Chinese counterpart Vivo that had also launched a FullView display phone recently. We have been using the new Honor 9i for quite sometime now and here's what we think about it.The looks on the Honor 9i will remind you of their flagship Honor 8 Pro. It sports a full metal body and a bezel-less display design that also has a 2.5D curved glass on it. The device looks premium for its price point and the built quality is also solid. The black colour of the phone that we had, though is prone to a lot of fingerprint smudges. The Honor 9i measures at 156.2x75.2x7.5mm and weighs 164 grams including the battery weight making it quite a compact design and easy to pocket.In terms of specifications, the Honor 9i is powered by Huawei Kirin 650 octa-core SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 based EMUI 5.1 out-of-the-box and draws its juice from a 3340 mAh battery. The processor seamlessly integrates with the day-to-day functioning of the device and there were no issues or lags seen during our testing of the device. The battery also lasts you a day. Additional features on the Honor 9i include Dual Nano SIM and 4G VoLTE support, fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.1, USB OTG, EDR and more. For gaming and watching videos on the go, the Honor 9i is a decently affordable smartphone to have.The major USP of the Honor 9i is the quad-camera setup. The primary camera on the Honor 9 includes a 16-megapixel lens coupled with a 2-megapixel lens for depth effect and an LED flash. The image results are quite crisp and well balanced. There are loads of filters and modes for users to choose from. The video recording capabilities of the Honor 9i are also up to the latest standards. You can click images with bokeh effect on the Honor 9i that will appeal to your social media following. In terms of video, the pro-video mode just like the Honor 8 Pro gives you an option to have bokeh effect frames for still shooting. In case you move your frame the renders do take time so it's not that successful at doing bokeh effect in moving frames. But nonetheless, it is a start for dual-camera video capabilities.Upfront the Honor 9i comes with another dual-camera setup. The Honor 9i carries a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel lens along with a selfie toning flash. The selfies come out really good on the Honor 9i and the bokeh effect on selfies is not something entirely new as a concept but a refreshing change on Honor smartphones.The Honor 9i sports a 5.9-inch (15cm) FullView bezel-less display that comes with Full HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) resolution and is topped with a 2.5D curved screen. All this on paper and indoor conditions give a great user experience, but take it out under the sun and the display legibility is not good at all. Even at full brightness, we were mostly left squinting at the display of the Honor 9i. Another thing that we didn't particularly like on the Honor 9i is the lack of a USB Type-C connector. The Honor 9i gets a micro USB connector for charging and data transfer, which is a bit of a letdown. Also, the battery does not charge as quickly as we would have liked on the Honor 9i. It usually takes about an hour for it to charge to full from 20%.If you are looking to buy a smartphone with latest specs and are on a budget then the Honor 9i makes perfect sense for you. It comes with a FullView bezel-less display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a quad-camera setup from which you would love to click images all the time. The Honor 9i is definitely a cut above the Vivo V7+ and the LG Q6 that offer a great display but not a good camera. The Honor 9i is also available in three colour options - Prestige Gold, Aurora Blue and Graphite Black, out of which we would recommend the Graphite Black.