Honor 9i With 2 Dual Cameras to Go on Sale Starting Oct 14 on Flipkart

Honor India has announced the commencement of sale of its newly launched Honor 9i smartphone. The latest Honor offering will go on sale starting October 14, exclusively on Flipkart, coinciding with the Big Diwali Sale. As a highlight, the Honor 9i boasts of being the first smartphone in India that offers a four-camera set-up and a FullView FHD+ Display. As for the specifications, the Honor 9i is powered by a Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 659 chipset and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 skin on top. It carries a 4GB RAM coupled with a 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB using an external microSD.Read the full review ofThe Honor 9i sports a 5.9-inch Full View FHD+ Display that comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio in a metal unibody. On the optics front, the Honor 9i carries a dual camera setup at the back as well as the front. The selfie setup comes with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera lenses while the primary camera setup at the back houses 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel lenses. Both the setups offer Bokeh effect in the images. The Honor 9i draws its juice from a 3340 mAh battery.Honor 9i can be purchased during the Big Diwali Sale between October 14-17, on Flipkart. The smartphone will currently be available in a Prestige Gold colour. Honor India has also put up launch offers with the device, wherein buyers will be able to avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 17,000 and a buyback value of Rs 9000 for the Honor 9i. In addition to this, Honor 9i will also be available for purchase with several EMI options and discounts on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards.