Honor 9i With Two Dual Camera Setups, 18:9 FullView Display Launched For Rs 17,999

Huawei India has unveiled its next budget smartphone offering in the country and has named it the Honor 9i. The latest device by the Huawei sub-brand boasts of a dual camera setup at the front as well as the back and a FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The two dual camera setups on the Honor 9i enable it to produce Bokeh and depth effect from both its front and the rear camera. The Honor 9i has been priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.In terms of specifications, the Honor 9i is powered by Huawei Kirin 650 octa-core SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 based EMUI 5.1 out-of-the-box and draws its juice from a 3340 mAh battery. The Honor 9i measures at 156.2x75.2x7.5mm and weighs 164 grams including the battery weight. Additional features on the Honor 9i include Dual Nano SIM and 4G VoLTE support, fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.1, USB OTG, EDR and more.The Honor 9i sports a 5.9-inch (15cm) FullView bezel-less display that comes with Full HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) resolution and is topped with a 2.5D curved screen. In terms of optics, the primary camera setup on the Honor 9i includes a 16-megapixel lens coupled with a 2-megapixel lens for depth effect and an LED flash. On the front, a similar dual lens camera setup carries a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel lens along with a selfie toning flash.The Honor 9i will be up for sale starting October 14 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart at a price of Rs 17,999. The Honor 9i will be available in three colour options - Prestige Gold, Aurora Blue and Graphite Black.