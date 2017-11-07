Honor Gala Sale: Rs 3000 Off on Honor 8 Pro; Zero EMI And More

Honor, Huawei’s e-brand for digital natives, announced its annual sale, the “Honor Gala” from 7 to 11 November across all 3 online platforms - viz the brand’s own online marketplace –(store.hihonor.com/in/) , Amazon and Flipkart. Now consumers can buy popular Honor products by availing of great deals for this limited period.The Honor Gala Sale has been conceived specially to provide consumers with an opportunity to own select popular Honor devices at privileged prices. The Honor 8Pro will be available at a discount of Rs 3000 across all 3 online platforms while the Honor 6X (both variants 3+32GB and 4+64GB) will have a Rs 2000 markdown. Additionally, the official Honor online store will also extend a Rs 500 discount on Honor Power Banks and attractive offers on accessories.The Sale bonanza also extends to offline retail stores. Walk into select smartphone retail stores and get the Honor 8 Lite or the newly launched the Holly 4 Plus and make the most of the limited period *Triple Zero EMI Offer of Zero down payment, Zero % interest and Zero processing fee on both these Honor phones. The special offer on Honor 6X during the Gala Sale makes it the most preferred choice of dual camera smartphones under Rs 10,000. Powered by 1.7GHz octa-core Kirin 655 processor the Honor 6x comes in two variants of 3 + 32GB and 4+64GB and has a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.