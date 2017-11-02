Honor Holly 4 Plus With 4000 mAh Battery Launched For Rs 13,999

Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand today launched the all-new Holly 4 Plus smartphone in India. The latest Honor device boasts of a massive battery along with improved selfie experience for its users.The smartphone comes with an 8.2mm thin body with a metal finish. Holly 4 Plus specifically targets the selfie driven generation and hence comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera that also offers beauty mode. In addition, the smartphone carries a fingerprint scanner as its security backup.The Holly 4 Plus sports a 2.5D 5-inch HD display with a metal finish design. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Octa-Core 64bit SoC and carries a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB of internal storage, further expandable up to 128 GB. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 with EMUI 5.1 on top. The Honor Holly 4 Plus is packed with a 4000mAh battery pack which claims to deliver 20 hours video playback, 66 hours music playback or 15 hours of 4G web surfing.The all-new Holly 4 Plus offers 12-megapixel rear camera with 1.25-micrometer sensor, aiming to provide a better low light photography. The 8-megapixel front camera offers features like beauty mode, Slowmotion, Timelapse and PRO camera.The device will be bundled with a 5V/2A charger, 3.5 mm handsfree with an inline call button, and standard USB-A to micro USB cable. The Honor Holly 4 Plus will come with a standard 12-month service warranty. The Honor Holly 4 Plus will be available in Grey, Gold and Silver colour and will be available for purchase from November 3, at a price of Rs 13,999 across all Honor partner stores pan India.Watch Video: Nokia 2 First Look: The New Budget Nokia Android Phone