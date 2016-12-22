Honor India to Launch Affordable 'Swag Phone' With Dual Rear Cameras Soon

Honor India will reportedly launch a new affordable smartphone with dual cameras at the back in January 2017. Dubbed as the ‘Swag Phone’, Honor India has sent out media invites for a preview event of the same on December 23.

The brand had recently launched its Honor 6X with dual cameras at the back in China. Rumours suggest that it is the same ‘Swag Phone’ that will be launched in India in January 2017.

The Honor 6X 3GB/ 32GB memory variant was launched for RMB 999 which roughly translates to Rs 9,700. The 4GB RAM variant of the Honor 6X costs RMB 1,299 or around Rs 12,700.

The Honor 6X is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12MP and 2MP sensors and in the front there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery.

Honor recently launched its Honor Magic smartphone in China. Powered by a Kirin 950, the Honor Magic features a 5.09-inch 2K AMOLED curved screen. The Honor Magic also sports a stylish and ergonomic design, with a 3D curved glass body.