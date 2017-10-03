Honor Launches 'Holly 4' Smartphone For Rs 11,999

Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand for digital natives, launched its budget device-Holly 4, in India. The phone will be available across Honor’s extensive 30,000 retail points spread across 400 cities and towns pan-India. The Honor Holly 4 will be available in Grey, Gold and Silver colour, and will be available for purchase from October 3 for Rs 11,999 across all Honor partner stores pan Indian. The device will be bundled with a 5V/1A charger, 3.5 mm hands-free with an inline call button, and standard USB-A to micro USB cable. Honor has further strengthened its service capabilities and has increased the number of service centers pan India to provide unmatched after sales service to its consumers. The Honor Holly 4 will come with a standard 12-month service warranty.The Holly 4 protects users’ privacy and information security with Huawei’s world-leading biometric fingerprint recognition technology. The enhanced fingerprint sensor allows users to personalize and safeguard their devices by significantly lowering the possibility of fraudulent or accidental device access, while also ensuring users can quickly and securely access their smartphone. The Holly 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. With a 12.7cm 720p display, the Holly 4 boasts of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded by up to 128GB with a micro SD card.