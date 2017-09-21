Honor to Launch Dual-Selfie Camera Phone Near Diwali

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei's sub-brand Honor is likely to launch its next smartphone with dual-selfie cameras around Diwali. The brand could be working to bring their innovation to the front-camera setup, industry sources told IANS on Thursday. Honor has recently launched a contest named "See Yourself With 2 Eyes" that asks users to share their best selfies, which further indicates the brand may introduce a dual-selfie camera smartphone.Earlier this month, Huawei introduced its flagship 'Kirin 970' chipset which can perform artificial intelligence (AI) computing tasks faster using far less power. 'Kirin 970' chipset has its own AI processor built-in."Huawei is committed to developing smart devices into intelligent devices by building end-to-end capabilities that support coordinated development of chips, devices and the Cloud," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.