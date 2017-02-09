Honor V9, With Dual Rear Camera, 6GB RAM Spotted; All You Should Know

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to launch its flagship for 2017 - the Honor V9 in China soon. According to a teaser released by Weibo, Honor V9 will be launched at an event slated for February 21 in Beijing, in China.

Read more: Apple's New Campus Draws Inspiration from iPhones; See Pictures

The Honor V9 is expected to make an appearance at the MWC 2017 as it is launching in China ahead of the event. The Honor V9 would be a successor to the Honor V8 and will feature dual rear camera.

Read more: Mark Zuckerberg, 'Unliked' by Facebook Shareholders, Might be Forced to Leave

Honor V9 with model number - DUK-TL30 had recently got certified by TENAA. However, there is no official confirmation over the design and specification.

Honor V9 would come with premium specifications and sport an all-metal unibody design. It comes with a protruding dual lens rear camera unlike its predecessor. The upcoming Honor V9 will also feature the Honor branding on the front and rear.

Don't miss: Apple AirPods Review: Contrary To Popular Belief, They are Just Brilliant

A circular fingerprint sensor is placed on the rear of the Honor V9. Volume rockers and the power button are placed on the right side of the device, while the hybrid SIM card slot can be found on the left edge. The Honor V9 runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with the EMUI 5.0 OS atop it.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Sale Causes Flipkart Website to Crash

Honor V9 sports a Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) 5.7-inch display. Last year’s Honor V8 came in two variants sporting the same 5.7-inch display but comes in Full HD and Quad HD resolutions.

Read more: Airtel Offering Free Data to Celebrate 2 Million Home Broadband Users

Other specifications of the Honor V9 include an octa-core processor clocked at 2.5GHz; the processor is expected tobe the Kirin 955 SoC. Honor V9 also packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A 4GB RAM variant with lesser storage options is also expected to launch alongside. The dual lens camera on Honor V9 would be two 12MP sensors along with dual tone LED flash and hybrid laser auto focus. For selfies, there is an 8MP snapper on the front.

Furthermore, the Honor V9 will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery and is likely to support fast charging with technology. In terms of connectivity, the Honor V9 will have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm Audio port.