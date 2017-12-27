Honor View 10 Registrations Start From December 28 on Amazon

Honor today announced the registration for the Honor View 10 on Amazon.in starting from December 28. The Honor View 10 carries an 18:9 aspect ratio display as well as a dual camera setup as the highlight of the smartphone. The Honor View 10 will be available in two colour variants Navy Blue and Midnight Black. The Honor View 10 comes as a premium smartphone offering by the Huawei sub-brand and sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D glass protection. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor and runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0. The memory offerings of the smartphone include a 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB.Optics of the smartphone boast of a dual lens camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary and a 16-megapixel secondary lens with f/1.8 aperture at the back. The front sports a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The 172 grams smartphone will carry dual-SIM connectivity option with a hybrid SIM slot, alongside Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity. The smartphone will draw its juice from a 3750 mAh battery.The smartphone is powered heavily by Artificial Intelligence, which, as per Honor's claims, enhances its efficiency on many fronts. Some of these include Facial recognition, image to text translation, intelligent notifications lock, intelligent scene recognition and AI motion recognition in its camera, AI zoom and more. The smartphone also carries a fingerprint sensor at the front embedded inside its glass.