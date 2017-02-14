Hotstar Brings Classic Stories With 'CinePlay' on Its Premium Service

Hotstar today announced that it is expanding its Premium Service and offering a new storytelling format, CinePlay, under its Originals banner.

Hotstar Originals’ CinePlay will showcase classics and contemporary stories from the theatre world presented in a cinematic fashion.

Each CinePlay will bring together the work of playwrights, directors and actors from both the theatre and cinema worlds.

Also read: Bingo V200 VR Box Launched For Rs 649

The announcement comes close on the heels of the partnership with Disney that Hotstar announced last month. With that announcement, Hotstar Premium had put together a portfolio of American TV shows and movies from three of the best studios in the world: Disney, Fox and HBO.

According to third party measurement company App Annie, Hotstar was the largest premium streaming platform in the month of January in India with more than 60 million users.

Its watch time for the month was more than 12 times that of Amazon Prime Video and more than 20 times that of Netflix.

Also read: Snapdeal Makes its E-commerce Ecosystem More Secure and Reliable

CinePlays will bring playwrights like Dr. Vijay Tendulkar, Badal Sircar, Mohan Rakesh, and Mahesh Dattani amongst others.

The productions have been helmed by directors like Santosh Sivan and Nagesh Kukunoor.

They will feature some of the actors of the theatre and film world including Nandita Das, Saurabh Shukla, Lillete Dubey, Swanand Kirkire, Namit Das, Darshan Jariwalla, Rajpal Yadav, Sonali Kulkarni and others.

Available exclusively in India for Hotstar’s premium subscribers, 20 CinePlay titles will release regularly on the platform, starting with 5 titles being released on 13 February 2017.

Also read: Coolpad Cool 1 Debuts at New York Fashion Week