How Much RAM Does iPhone 8 And iPhone 8 Plus Have? Find Out

Apple announced the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on 12 September 2017 at their new Apple Park headquarters. In their own style, they did not tell the world about the RAM and battery on the new iPhones. But Tenaa recently confirmed those specs on the new iPhones. The iPhone 8 comes with just 2GB RAM and a battery capacity of 1821 mAh. The iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, comes with 3GB RAM and 2675 mAh battery. Apple announced the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus along with the Apple iPhone X at the event. The new iPhone X will be available from November 3 in India at a starting price of Rs 89,000 for the 64GB version and Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 8, 8 Plus also comes in two variants of 64GB and 256GB. iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus will go on sale globally from September 22 and will be available in India starting 29th September. The 64GB model of the iPhone 8 will be available in India at Rs 64,000 and the 256GB variant will cost Rs 77,000. The iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB model will be available at Rs 73,000 and the 256GB model will cost consumers Rs 86,000.