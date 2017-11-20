Tech
HP Introduces New Lineup of OMEN Gaming Notebooks in India

HP OMEN 15 and OMEN 17 laptops feature the latest "NVIDIA 10 Series GTX" graphics, high-resolution display with optional G-Sync technology and a single-access service panel to upgrade RAM and storage.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2017, 12:32 PM IST
HP Introduces New Lineup of OMEN Gaming Notebooks in India (image: Amazon)
At a time when online gaming is gaining a foothold in the country, HP on Monday introduced a new line-up of its fastest-growing OMEN gaming notebooks. HP OMEN 15 and OMEN 17 laptops feature the latest "NVIDIA 10 Series GTX" graphics, high-resolution display with optional G-Sync technology and a single-access service panel to upgrade RAM and storage.

The OMEN 15 laptop is available for Rs 80,990 while OMEN 17 will cost Rs 159,990. The new OMEN line-up comes with 7th-gen Intel Core Quad Core CPUs to handle intense multi-player games and multi-tasking. The dual-fan cooling system in OMEN laptops brings a multi-heat pipe and multi-exhaust thermal solution to keep the device cool and reduce the risk of throttling during heavy gaming sessions.

The devices have Dragon-red backlit keyboard with three backlight options and white backlight. There is also a 26-key rollover anti-ghosting function and separated, full-size arrow keys to help reduce accidental key presses. HP "Audio Boost" technology with a discrete amp brings improved volume.

