HP 'Pavilion Power' Notebook With 7th-Gen Intel Processor Launched For Rs 77,999
HP Pavilion Power notebook comes with a full-HD IPS display along with audio by "B&O Play" and HP "Audio Boost". Read to know more about the latest HP device.
HP Pavilion Power Notebook has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 77,999. (Image: HP Inc)
HP Inc on Monday introduced 'Pavilion Power' notebook for creative professionals at a starting price of Rs 77,999. Pavilion Power notebook is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card and latest 7th-generation quad-core Intel processors. "With HP 'Pavillion Power', we are reaching out to the creative professionals seeking to fulfil their passions by turning visions into reality. Being a leader in the consumer PC segment, HP has strived to bring the best value to its customers -- from design, form-factor to engineering and performance," said Anurag Arora, Head-Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc India, in a statement.
The device has full-HD IPS display along with audio by "B&O Play" and HP "Audio Boost". The notebook features hybrid storage of 128GB Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) solid-state storage device (SSD) and 1TB hard disc drive (HDD) storage. The HP fast-charge technology enables 90 percent charge in 90 minutes. 'Pavilion Power' comes pre-installed with MS Office Home and Student 2016 Edition.
The device will be available in three variants at leading retail stores.
Watch Video: HP Spectre X360 Review | Is it Worth Rs 1.57 Lakh?
