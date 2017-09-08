HP And Siemens Comes Together For 3D Printing

In a bid to accelerate 3D printing for industrial production, global PC and printing major HP Inc on Friday announced the integration of its 'Multi Jet Fusion' 3D printer with Siemens' Additive Manufacturing (AM) software module. Siemens has created software module 'NX AM' for 'HP Multi Jet Fusion' as an extension to the company's end-to-end design-to-production solution for additive manufacturing."HP and Siemens are bringing together the best in design and manufacturing workflow software for the best in 3D printing," said Michelle Bockman, Global Head, 3D Printing Commercial Expansion and Development, HP Inc, in a statement. Siemens' new software module will enable customers to combine design, optimisation, simulation, preparation of print jobs and inspection processes for 'HP Multi Jet Fusion' 3D printed parts in a managed environment."we see additive manufacturing as a transformative digital force that is empowering companies to reimagine their products and factories to achieve new levels of business performance," noted Zvi Feuer, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Engineering Software, Siemens PLM Software. The 'NX' and 'Multi Jet Fusion' integration eliminates the need for data conversion between software applications or process steps and improve overall design-to-finished-part workflow efficiency.