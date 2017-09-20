HP Spectre x360 Review: The Finest Convertible From HP [With Video]

HP had recently introduced its two new convertible notebooks-- HP Pavillion x360 and HP Spectre x360—in India. While the Pavillion series caters to the budget segment, the Spectre offers a top-notch 2-in-1 experience.There are two variants of the HP Spectre x360 available in India. Both offers a 13-inch Full HD LED display. The Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB of RAM costs Rs 1 .15 lakh while the Intel Core i7 model with 16GB of RAM is priced at Rs 1.57 lakh. Another difference between these two variants is that the Core i5 model offers 360 GB storage while the top-end variant has a 512 GB SSD.After using the HP Spectre x360 for a couple of weeks, here is what we think about this Windows 10 powered convertible.The HP Spectre x360 is the most beautiful laptop that HP has ever made. The aluminium body gives a solid feel while the polished sides makes it look classy. The entire brush metal finish in Dark ash silver colour with subtle hints of copper makes it look a class apart.The HP Spectre x360 is a 2-in-1 convertible notebook in the true that can rotated 360 degrees completely. It weighs just 1.3 kgs and can be easily folded into a sleek tablet until your hands starts aching.The 13.3-inch Full HD display with a wide 16:9 aspect ratio supports stylus and you can use the HP Pen to scribble your creativity. Talking of the HP Pen, it is powered by one quadruple A (AAAA) battery and claims a lifespan of 18 months.The HP Pen comes with precision tip and pressure sensors to provide a real pen like experience. There are customisable buttons on the HP Pen stylus that can used for sketching or computing. On the audio front, the HP Spectre X360 offers quad speakers from Bang & Olufsen and the audio quality is one of the best in laptops.This convertible runs 64-bit Windows 10 Professional operating system and comes with Intel HD 620 Graphics with DirectX 12 support. To use the Spectre X360 as a regular laptop, there is full size island-style Keyboard with a touchpad that supports gestures.Talking of connectivity, this 2-in1 offers Intel dual-band 802.11 AC Wireless LAN along with Bluetooth 4.2. The device is Miracast-certified. As far as ports are concerned, there are two USB 3.1 Type-C Thunderbolt ports. You will have to use one of them to charge the Spectre X360.The device comes with HP TrueVision Full HD webcam with 2 IR LEDs and is powered by a 3-cell Lithium Ion polymer battery which provides up to 10 hours of battery life.There is only one USB 3.1 port for pen drives and hard drives. Also, there is an integrated headphone and microphone combo jack. DisplayPort and HDMI is supported through separate dongle. HP hasn’t provided any microSD or SD card slot in the Spectre X360.The Spectre X360 convertible is one of the best Windows machines from the house of HP for consumers. This gorgeous convertible is also a beast when it comes to performance.For most buyers in India, with a budget of around Rs 1.5 lakh for a laptop, a MacBook becomes an obvious choice. But owning a MacBook is completely different from actually being in the entire macOS ecosystem.So, if you are not willing to let go of the comfort of being in the Windows ecosystem but wish to have a powerful notebook which supports touch and looks amazing, then the HP Spectre x360 is something you can consider.